Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.32

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €2.32 ($2.73) and traded as high as €2.39 ($2.81). Telefónica Deutschland shares last traded at €2.38 ($2.80), with a volume of 3,192,039 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on O2D. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.31 ($2.72) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($3.06) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €3.40 ($4.00) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €2.71 ($3.19).

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €2.32.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.