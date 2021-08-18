Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TELNY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telenor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Friday, April 30th.

TELNY traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 37,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,694. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.51. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $18.78.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 8.64%. Research analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

