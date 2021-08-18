Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.63.

Get Telos alerts:

NASDAQ:TLS opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.87. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 645.25. Telos has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telos will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $38,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rinaldi D. Pisani sold 200,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $6,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 664,707 shares of company stock valued at $20,457,567 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telos by 142.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,644 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the first quarter worth $40,270,000. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the second quarter worth $34,010,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Telos by 25.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,047,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,647,000 after purchasing an additional 812,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telos by 276.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,088,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,268,000 after purchasing an additional 799,292 shares in the last quarter. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.