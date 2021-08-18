Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

TENX opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87. The company has a market cap of $20.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Tenax Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $3.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) by 1,932,400.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

