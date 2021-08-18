Tenret Co LLC Invests $16.28 Million in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tenret Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 315,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,279,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 15.1% of Tenret Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.82. The company had a trading volume of 261,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,578,947. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $53.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.