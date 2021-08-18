Tenret Co LLC Makes New $3.80 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tenret Co LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Tenret Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.14. The stock had a trading volume of 611,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,844,927. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

