Tenret Co LLC Takes $374,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Tenret Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.3% of Tenret Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.96. 183,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,924,928. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.68. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.