Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to report earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53. Teradyne posted earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Teradyne.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.47.

NASDAQ:TER traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.91. 7,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,295. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.08. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $74.07 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Teradyne by 130.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teradyne (TER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.