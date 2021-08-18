Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by HBC Financial Services PLLC

HBC Financial Services PLLC cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 0.3% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. BTR Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 20.3% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in Tesla by 5.0% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,071 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $24.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $689.75. 730,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,705,160. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $663.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.88 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KGI Securities began coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 target price (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $585.89.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,425 shares of company stock worth $38,241,379 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

