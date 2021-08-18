Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $180.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $855.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $875.00 price objective (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $585.89.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $665.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $663.41. Tesla has a 12 month low of $329.88 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 346.73, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $751,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,142,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,425 shares of company stock valued at $38,241,379 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

