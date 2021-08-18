Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 258.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $80.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $82.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSN. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

