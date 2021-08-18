Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.56 Million Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 81,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 52,421 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,570,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 108,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STL. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $27.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.45.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

