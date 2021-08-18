Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.66 Million Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 85.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 3,157.1% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QRVO opened at $183.46 on Wednesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.03 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.78.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $1,820,535.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,951,518.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,579,208 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.68.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

