Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.35 Million Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.50.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $194.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.28. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 56.16, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.57. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.06 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total transaction of $1,364,284.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,846.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

