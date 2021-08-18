Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 104 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,799 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at about $436,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 52.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $663.69 on Wednesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $136.89 and a 12 month high of $1,315.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $620.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $501.56.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $743.71, for a total value of $743,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total value of $6,430,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,430,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,850 shares of company stock worth $18,427,185 in the last ninety days. 25.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

