Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 444 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,190 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of 3D Systems worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 551.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,577 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 17,416 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 565,921 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after acquiring an additional 36,018 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,872 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,394 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 4,260 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $125,116.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $365,160. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.76. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 1.15.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.