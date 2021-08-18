Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,749,365,000 after purchasing an additional 859,294 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in CDW by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,375,394,000 after purchasing an additional 837,648 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in CDW by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,280,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $543,745,000 after purchasing an additional 432,552 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,875,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,375,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $228,017,000 after acquiring an additional 333,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW opened at $196.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.44. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $105.87 and a 12 month high of $199.05.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, boosted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,352 shares of company stock valued at $18,484,199. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

