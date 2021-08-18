Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE opened at $120.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $121.70.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

In other DTE Energy news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.85.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

