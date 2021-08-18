Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) Short Interest Down 44.4% in July

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Thai Union Group Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

TUFBY opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.82. Thai Union Group Public has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7921 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.04%.

Thai Union Group Public Company Profile

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells frozen, chilled, and canned seafood in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ambient Seafood; Frozen and Chilled Seafood and Related Businesses; and Pet food, Value-Added and Other Businesses.

