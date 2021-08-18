The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Seaport Global Securities

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ANDE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

ANDE stock opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The Andersons has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $34.41. The company has a market cap of $980.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.70. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 6.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Andersons will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in The Andersons by 165.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 37,336 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in The Andersons by 26.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after purchasing an additional 141,701 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in The Andersons by 104,210.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of The Andersons during the 2nd quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 213.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 117,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 80,300 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

