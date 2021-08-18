The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Holdings Cut by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 67.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Societe Generale began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.13.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,234 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $1,288,109.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total transaction of $17,398,110.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 320,813 shares of company stock worth $99,231,472. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $319.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,664,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,901. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.67 billion, a PE ratio of 86.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.14 and a twelve month high of $336.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.51.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

