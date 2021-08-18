The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,813 shares of company stock worth $99,231,472 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EL traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $320.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,240. The company has a market cap of $116.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.14 and a 1-year high of $336.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $318.51.

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $322.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.13.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

