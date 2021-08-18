The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Short Interest Up 33.5% in July

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 213,000 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the July 15th total of 159,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

FLIC stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,098. The First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $508.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Analysts forecast that The First of Long Island will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 1.0% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 49,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 5.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 71,828.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 77.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 21,227 shares during the last quarter. 52.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

