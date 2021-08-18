The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) to Sell

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMCR. Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.48.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.65. Amcor has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at $16,380,362.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 88.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 90.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 363.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

