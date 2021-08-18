The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.71.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $142.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.97. The Hanover Insurance Group has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $143.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.23.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $828,054.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total transaction of $703,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,271.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,247 shares of company stock worth $3,069,085. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THG. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,483,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

