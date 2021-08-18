The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stake Cut by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL cut its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. The Hershey accounts for about 2.3% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in The Hershey by 38.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in The Hershey by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in The Hershey by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 0.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in The Hershey by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY traded down $2.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.51. 678,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,333. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.71. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.45.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.38.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $2,007,844.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at $8,164,655.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,330 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,735. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

