The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Reduced by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 28,139 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 1.1% of Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $9,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.64.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $323.81. The company had a trading volume of 241,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075,036. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $321.05. The company has a market cap of $344.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

