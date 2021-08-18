The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share.

HD stock opened at $320.75 on Wednesday. The Home Depot has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock has a market cap of $341.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $321.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Home Depot stock. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. OTR Global lowered The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.64.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

