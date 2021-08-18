The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:HD traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $324.66. The stock had a trading volume of 189,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075,036. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock has a market cap of $345.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.05. The Home Depot has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.64.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Home Depot stock. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

