The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.68. The stock has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.