The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises about 1.4% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $12,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,438 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.75. The stock had a trading volume of 17,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,033. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.36. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88. The company has a market cap of $80.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

