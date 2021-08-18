The Sandbox (SAND) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $253.74 Million

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $514.98 million and $253.74 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 884,051,048 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

