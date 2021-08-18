The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,932 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 2.0% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $15,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,620.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Truist lowered their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.08.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.63. 190,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,870,470. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.91. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $319.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

