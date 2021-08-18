The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $185.00 price objective on the entertainment giant’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.80% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Disney's third-quarter fiscal 2021 results reflected strength in Media and Entertainment Distribution segment and revival in Parks, Experiences and Products businesses. The company benefits from the growing popularity of Disney+, owing to a strong content portfolio and a cheaper bundle offering. Disney+ now expects fewer net subscriber additions for its direct-to-consumer services in the second half of 2021. Moreover, the company plans to launch STAR+, its stand-alone general entertainment and sports streaming service in Latin America, on Aug 31. The upcoming movies, including Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, The King’s Man and Deep Water are anticipated to aid Studio Entertainment’s top line. However, Disney’s cruise line business remains closed and its re-opened resorts are operating at a lower capacity”

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DIS. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

DIS stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.86. The company had a trading volume of 123,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,870,470. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.91. The Walt Disney has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $317.74 billion, a PE ratio of 286.26, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.3% in the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Walt Disney (DIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.