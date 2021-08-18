The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.790-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WEN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Wendy’s from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Wendy’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities raised The Wendy’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. On average, analysts predict that The Wendy’s will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

In related news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $17,358,006.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,191 shares in the company, valued at $33,618,863.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $3,876,244.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.