The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Upgraded by Oppenheimer to Outperform

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WEN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Northland Securities upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Guggenheim increased their price target on The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Wendy’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

Shares of WEN opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. The Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.10.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. Equities research analysts expect that The Wendy’s will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,286.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $17,358,006.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,618,863.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,368,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,981,000 after buying an additional 18,937 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the second quarter worth $239,000. Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the first quarter worth $810,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 273.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,193,000 after buying an additional 1,704,900 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the second quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

