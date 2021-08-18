Thomas Story & Son LLC Lowers Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Thomas Story & Son LLC decreased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 4.6% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $12,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $541,071,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,802,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 895.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 284,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,460,000 after buying an additional 256,170 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 375.0% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 137,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,747,000 after buying an additional 187,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 945,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $479,553,000 after buying an additional 122,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total value of $1,450,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.46, for a total transaction of $3,002,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,177.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,196 shares of company stock valued at $50,049,999 in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.17.

ORLY stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $600.67. 4,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,439. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $621.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $581.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

