Thomas Story & Son LLC Sells 225 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Thomas Story & Son LLC cut its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,810,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $218,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,309 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at $120,186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,384,000 after buying an additional 1,445,343 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at $81,188,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,170,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $168,853,000 after buying an additional 901,071 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRMB stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,697. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.78 and a 1 year high of $90.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.96.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 56,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $4,979,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,492.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,941,058.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,973 shares of company stock valued at $10,976,032. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

