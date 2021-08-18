Tidex Token (TDX) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded up 78% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Tidex Token has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $18.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidex Token coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Tidex Token has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00052944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00126515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.19 or 0.00150278 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,316.76 or 0.99876162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $398.38 or 0.00878004 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tidex Token Coin Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

