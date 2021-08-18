TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Gap Down to $16.72

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.72, but opened at $16.15. TimkenSteel shares last traded at $15.81, with a volume of 405 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.58 million, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 2.12.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TimkenSteel Company Profile (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

