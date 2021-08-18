TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $887.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to post sales of $887.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $874.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $895.70 million. TopBuild posted sales of $697.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year sales of $3.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.78.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $215.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $141.14 and a 12-month high of $235.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.59.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 436.4% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,564,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,928 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 934.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,688,000 after acquiring an additional 318,278 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 480,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,934,000 after acquiring an additional 258,230 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,455,000 after acquiring an additional 244,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,936,000 after acquiring an additional 238,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

