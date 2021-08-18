Tortoise Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 27.4% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 37.8% in the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $9,623,000. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $249,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $158.57 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.22 and a twelve month high of $174.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.