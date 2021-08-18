Tortoise Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 88.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,751 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 93,391 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,901 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 145,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 485,664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Carol L. Colman sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $32,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:HIO opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $5.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

