Tortoise Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Zoetis by 97.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $206.60 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $207.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.16.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. raised their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.58.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

