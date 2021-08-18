Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 401 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 21.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $227,354,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,670.4% during the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 487,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 474,325 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 845.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,177,000 after purchasing an additional 329,391 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,809,000 after purchasing an additional 170,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 446.1% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,269,000 after acquiring an additional 157,003 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $162.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.18. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.14 and a fifty-two week high of $163.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

