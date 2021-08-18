Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

Trabzonspor Fan Token (CURRENCY:TRA) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last week, Trabzonspor Fan Token has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Trabzonspor Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.79 or 0.00010428 BTC on popular exchanges. Trabzonspor Fan Token has a market capitalization of $11.28 million and approximately $5.22 million worth of Trabzonspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.07 or 0.00379100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006481 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000419 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Trabzonspor Fan Token Coin Profile

TRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,356,284 coins. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @tetracurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official website is www.trabzonspor.org.tr/tr

According to CryptoCompare, “Tetra is a Proof of Work Scrypt coin backed by Silver. “

Buying and Selling Trabzonspor Fan Token

