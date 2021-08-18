Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 7,611 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,302% compared to the average volume of 543 put options.

Shares of BRKS stock opened at $78.59 on Wednesday. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $42.65 and a 52-week high of $108.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.41.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRKS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $2,345,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,438,830.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,213 shares of company stock worth $4,684,166 over the last ninety days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

