Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 3,801 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,138% compared to the average daily volume of 307 call options.

Verra Mobility stock opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.30. Verra Mobility has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 0.08%. Research analysts expect that Verra Mobility will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,345 shares in the company, valued at $293,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $1,274,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 1,097.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verra Mobility has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

