Traders Purchase Large Volume of Bridgetown 2 Call Options (NASDAQ:BTNB)

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 1,488 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,784% compared to the typical volume of 79 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgetown 2 in the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgetown 2 in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bridgetown 2 in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Bridgetown 2 by 7.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 32,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bridgetown 2 by 47.8% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 242,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bridgetown 2 alerts:

NASDAQ BTNB traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,221. Bridgetown 2 has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.12.

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgetown 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgetown 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.