Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.050-$6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.14 billion-$14.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.92 billion.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $186.15.

Trane Technologies stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,180. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $115.28 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.91%.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,553.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,525 shares of company stock valued at $41,382,869. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

